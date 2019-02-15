Aberdeen bus firm to hold women’s recruitment event

An Aberdeen bus firm is holding a recruitment event to celebrate national woman’s day.

First Aberdeen is hosting the event on Friday March 8 from 9.30am to 12.30pm at its King Street depot.

Participants must be over 18 and have their driving licence.

First Aberdeen’s Lynne Macleod said: “We have a committed bus driver workforce comprising both men and women, but we wanted to hold this event to raise awareness and challenge some of the perceived barriers women might have about being a bus driver.”