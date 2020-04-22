Aberdeen bus firm launches kids education project

An Aberdeen bus operator has launched education packs for children to use during the Covid-19 crisis.

First Aberdeen is behind a new online educational resource to support the home-schooling efforts of parents and teachers during the coronavirus lockdown.

The online learning resource is aimed at primary school children, it is based on the curriculum for excellence criteria and aims to educate kids about the benefits of using public transport.

It contains a series of activities including creating posters on the environmental benefits of using the bus, to writing about a favourite bus journey, a word search, a ‘build a bus’ challenge, an acrostic poem and the opportunity to design a bus, the pack has been created with fun as well as education at front of mind.

Andrew Jarvis, managing director of First Bus in Scotland, said: “With much of the UK effectively ordered to stay at home for at least the next few weeks, we wanted to support the thousands of schools, teachers and families who are home-schooling and keeping children entertained during this unprecedented time.

“Just a few weeks ago, it was almost inconceivable that these restrictions would be in place, which only underlines what a challenging, dynamic and rapidly evolving situation the UK faces and one which First Bus is monitoring and responding to day-by-day, hour-by-hour.

“Rest assured everything is being done to keep key workers mobile as the nation comes together to limit the spread of coronavirus. I hope our activity packs will provide another means of helping to keep younger children occupied and is just a small gesture from everyone at First Scotland East to bring some light relief to families during this difficult period.”

The educational pack is available to download for free, from www.firstaberdeen.com/kidspack

