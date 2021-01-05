Aberdeen bus firm continues to provide safe travel during new Covid lockdown

An Aberdeen bus firm has repeated its commitment to providing services to key workers and people making essential journeys.

First Bus has continued to provide public transport services across the Granite City throughout the course of the pandemic.

People are now legally required to stay at home except for essential purposes following new lockdown measures brought in at midnight.

First Bus said their services will continue to operate safely and they are advising passengers to follow the coronavirus rules.

David Phillips, operations director for First Aberdeen, said: “In light of the First Minister’s most recent announcement and in response to the latest Scottish Government guidelines, we would like to reassure all customers that our services will remain in place for all key workers and people making essential travel journeys to be able to get where they need to safely.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have worked closely with customers, colleagues and our trade union partners to ensure everyone’s safety whilst using our services.

“We have introduced industry-leading social distancing guidelines on board our buses, limited passenger numbers, tracked and recorded how many people are wearing face coverings and introduced robust PPE and social distancing guidelines for all our staff in the workplace.

“We have also innovated with our award-winning First Bus App, which allows passengers to plan ahead for their journey, predict when the bus will be quietest to travel on, track their bus to the bus stop and even buy their tickets in advance for contact-free entry to the bus.

“First Aberdeen is committed to continuing services wherever possible so that those who need to make essential journeys, along with Key Workers such as health service and emergency workers, can continue to do so safely.”

Meanwhile, bus firm Stagecoach is also urging to stay safe while travelling with them.

Advice from the firm includes allowing extra time for journeys, wearing a face mask which is mandatory on public transport and to comply with any instructions from drivers.