Aberdeen bus firm changes coronavirus timetable following key worker feedback

First Aberdeen have increased the number of morning and evening services following feedback from key workers.

The bus firm have made the changes to help those making essential travel in the city.

The majority of the changes are focused around First’s evening services, with the new timetable coming into effect on Monday.

Full details can be found on First Aberdeen’s website, here.

A statement from the operator said: “We recognise the importance buses play in our customers’ lives, not least in making sure that those who need to make essential journeys, like health service and emergency workers, can continue to do so.”