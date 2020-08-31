Aberdeen bus driver in hospital following serious assault in city centre

An Aberdeen bus driver has been left seriously injured after being assaulted in broad daylight in the city centre.

The driver was waiting at a bus stop to start his shift when the incident happened on Broad Street, just yards from Police Scotland’s Queen Street headquarters and the town house.

The alleged assault happened as a bus waited at the stop, on Friday shortly after 3.30pm.

The First driver, a 53-year-old male, was taken to hospital for treatment following the serious attack.

And police have confirmed a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a serious assault on Broad Street, Aberdeen, around 3.35pm on Friday, 28 August, 2020.

“A 53-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for First Aberdeen said the wellbeing of staff was its “highest priority” and it was supporting the driver.

He said: “This was a serious attack on one of our colleagues and we are working closely with the police as part of their ongoing investigation.

“The wellbeing of our staff is our highest priority and we’re supporting our driver at this distressing time.”

Reacting to news of the incident, Councillor Michael Hutchison, who represents the George Street and Harbour ward, said: “I’m shocked at hearing this.

“I hope the bus driver can make a swift and full recovery.

“The bus driver is someone providing an essential service in public transport at this time.

“I hope anyone who saw anything will contact the police to assist with their inquiries.”