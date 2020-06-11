Aberdeen bus company to use fogging machine to protect customers

An Aberdeen bus operator is bringing in a fogging machine to help keep customers safe while travelling.

First Bus is rolling out a new, long-lasting sanitising treatment across its entire fleet, which kills coronavirus on surfaces.

It is effective for 28 days and is environmentally-friendly, using no alcohol or dangerous chemicals.

The treatment is also scientifically proven to be highly effective against Covid-19.

Buses and depots will now be treated every 28 days with this invisible shield, which attracts and kills organisms.

It is the latest cleaning enhancement in addition to the daily disinfection of all driver and customer touchpoints onboard.

Other recent measures brought in by First includes reducing the capacity of each bus by more than 75% and allowing customers to track how many seats available on each bus through their moblie app.

Andrew Jarvis, managing director of First Aberdeen said, “We are determined to do all we can to protect our customers and colleagues at this time.

“Our buses are essential for those who need to travel and we want everyone to understand that it is safe to use our buses.”

First Bus also continues to encourage cashless payments on its buses and recently launched Apple Pay on all of their fleet.