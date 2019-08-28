Aberdeen bus bosses rule out extending talks over controversial changes

Bus chiefs in Aberdeen have ruled out giving the public more time to have its say on controversial timetable proposals.

First Bus is inviting people’s comments on potential changes to at least 10 services, including removing services or reducing their frequency – with the proposals being greeted by widespread anger in the city.

The online consultation, which closes on Friday, has already attracted more than 1,000 responses in its first two days of launching.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald has written to First Bus operations director David Phillips calling for an “urgent extension” to the consultation period.

He claims constituents have contacted him fearing for their jobs if they cannot use the bus for their commute.

However, bus chiefs have confirmed they will not be extending the consultation, claiming the level of responses shows the consultation period has been “more than sufficient”.

Andrew Jarvis, managing director of First Bus in Scotland, said: “Given the levels of response already, I believe the consultation period has been more than sufficient.

“But of course we are always happy for customers to write to us to air their views.

“We will take time following the close of the online survey to consider all correspondence before making a final judgement and registering the changes with the Traffic Commissioner’s Office.

“I think it is important to recognise at this stage that our proposals do offer some service improvements, with services such as the introduction of the new X27 and quicker journey times on the number 3, which both represent a better offering for customers on those routes.

“In areas where services are proposed to be removed, we have not taken the decision lightly but have based these decisions on actual data on usage of these services where patronage is very low and has now dropped to an unsustainable level.”

The changes could affect the 3, 8, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 117 and X27 services, as well as the night routes.

Residents have until 9pm on Friday to give First Aberdeen feedback via its website firstgroup.com/aberdeen – and the proposed changes could be introduced on October 27.

Mr McDonald said: “These wide-ranging network changes have come as a bolt out of the blue to many communities across the city and people have been given very little time to process the implications and respond to the consultation.

“Changes such as these typically affect those least able to afford alternative means of transport. I have been contacted by constituents fearful for their jobs, as they don’t know how they will be able to get to and from work.”