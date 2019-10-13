Aberdeen Burns Supper event to raise cash for charities

Success is expected for the 10th anniversary of an Aberdeen Burns Supper.

Nae Ordinary Burns Supper is organised by entertainer and singer Fiona Kennedy and actor and director John Bett.

Since the annual event began 10 years ago, the duo have managed to raise £200,000 for north-east charities.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Next year’s event, which marks the anniversary, will raise money for Friends of Roxburghe House, From Scotland, Aberdeen University Development Trust and VSA.

The supper will involve a combination of the music of Robert Burns with songs penned by Bette Midler.

Fiona said: “It’s been great fun over the years, creating a quirky event that draws everyone in through Burns’ wonderful songs, music and poetry.”

Nae Ordinary Burns Supper is to take place at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom on January 31.

To buy tickets for the event go to bit.ly/2IvvRpl