Aberdeen Burns Supper event raises thousands for charities

Two charities are set to receive four-figure sums after an Aberdeen Burns Supper.

The event, which was held last Friday and was organised by Granite PR, raised more than £7,000 for Flying Start, the partnership between British Airways and Comic Relief, and Inspire, an organisation for adults with learning disabilities and additional support needs in the north-east.

Organiser Brett Jackson, of Granite PR, said: “One of our main aims this year was to increase our focus on raising money for good causes and I am delighted we have achieved such a great total.

“I am very grateful to everyone who supported our efforts in so many ways and helped us to get our 2019 calendar of events off to an excellent start.”