Aberdeen Burgh Registers highlighted for significance in new UNESCO report

The Aberdeen Burgh Registers have been highlighted in a report by the UK National Commission for UNESCO for their significance and financial benefits to the UK.

The registers spanning 1398-1511 were first recognised by the commission in 2013, and form part of the extensive Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives.

They were among several UNESCO destinations noted in the report, which is the first to examine the cultural, environmental and financial benefits to UK life from the United Nations body’s projects, and their active contribution to the UN’s sustainable development goals.

Aberdeen City Council culture spokesperson councillor Marie Boulton said: “Today’s report highlights the social, cultural and economic benefits of UNESCO destinations in the UK.

“We are very fortunate to be one such destination thanks to Aberdeen’s Burgh Records, which are the most complete in Scotland and go back as far as the 14th century and run to more words than the complete works of Shakespeare.

“The Burgh Records provide a fascinating insight into times past to reveal the social, economic and cultural matters throughout the centuries.”

Colin McInnes, chairman of the UK National Commission for UNESCO, said: “This report marks the 75th anniversary of UNESCO’s founding in the UK.

“The UK co-founded the organisation to help build the structures to create a better world after the carnage of World War II. Seventy-five years later we find ourselves again in crisis.

“This report highlights the economic and social value of UNESCO projects to communities across the UK, and which will need significant investment as the economy recovers.”

Phil Astley, Aberdeen City Archivist, Aberdeen City Council said: “Recognition of the Aberdeen Burgh Registers by UNESCO in 2013 has been a huge boost for the Archive service – not only raising our profile regionally and nationally but, in partnership with the University of Aberdeen, it has enabled us to unlock over £800,000 of research funding during this period.”