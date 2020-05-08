Aberdeen building set to be demolished

A warrant to demolish an Aberdeen building has been approved.

Comprehensive Design Architects had submitted plans on behalf of Coal Pension Properties to demolish the City Gate office building on Altens Farm Road last month.

Now, the go ahead has been given for the works, which include demolishing the building, foundations, car park and association furniture and planters outside.

The three-storey open plan office had previously been up for rent, and was vacant.

It’s estimated that the value of the demolition work will be around £210,000.

The work is to be carried out by May 2023.

A statement by Montagu Evans on behalf of the applicant said: “Despite extensive marketing, the applicant has advised that there has been no interest in securing the occupation of the premises as offices.

“The site is now the subject of an option agreement for which a planning application proposing the redevelopment of the site will be progressed.

“Prior to taking forward any application, the applicant are keen that the site is being readied for redevelopment.”