Aberdeen building sealed off after man seen on roof

A flat block in the city was sealed off after a man was seen on the roof.

The incident happened at Wallace House in Hazlehead last night.

Police officers were called to the scene at 8.02pm, and the high-rise building was sealed off to deal with the incident.

A police spokesman said: “The man was subsequently brought off the roof safe and well. The matter is not ongoing.”

The fire service and ambulance were also in attendance.

A fire service spokesman said: “The call out was made at 8.24pm. It was standing by and then we left the incident at 9.55pm.”