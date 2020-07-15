Aberdeen budget hotel reopens today

An Aberdeen budget hotel has reopened today.

Travelodge in Aberdeen Central will be inviting their first customers through their doors today.

The hotel chain operates 47 hotels in Scotland, and kept eight of them open during the lockdown to provide accommodation for key workers, including in Aberdeen.

Now they have expanded to open to the general public from today.

As part of its reopening programme, Travelodge has launched TravelodgeProtect+ which is a series of cleaning and social distancing measures.

This includes using an antiviral disinfectant throughout the hotel, digital tracking to help with post clean room checks, increased cleaning frequency of high touch points and all linen and towels being thermally disinfected.

In addition, each hotel team member has been highly trained about hygiene and hand sanitiser stations have been installed in key locations.

To help with social distancing, protective reception screens have been installed, signage has been put up and the number of customers in designated areas will be monitored.

PPE will also be provided for all team members and housekeepers will not enter customer’s rooms during their stay.

There will also be contactless payment and check-outs.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “We are delighted to be welcoming customers back to our Scotland Travelodge hotels from today which includes Aberdeen Central Travelodge.

“Over the last few months our hotel teams across Scotland have been working enormously hard, under great pressure, to support critical/key workers, vulnerable groups and local authorities.

“With safety at the forefront of our business, we have worked closely with our hotel teams that stayed open during the lockdown, government and industry bodies to develop our new Covid-19 safety programme called Travelodge Protect +.

“This safety programme is designed to keep our customers and teams safe and has been implemented into all Travelodge hotels.”