Aberdeen Budget 2021: Taxi marshalls and grass cutting face axe as council looks to make £30m savings

Aberdeen City Council has revealed its options to make more than £30 million of savings to plug a funding black hole.
Under the budget proposals to address the £30.4m shortfall for 2021-22 set to go before councillors next week, a raft of cost-saving measures will be on the table.
While the administration has said it will not vote for options by council officers to increase the majority of fees and charges, others such as cuts to services and funding could be approved.
