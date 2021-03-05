Aberdeen Budget 2021: SNP propose rent freeze for council tenants

Opposition councillors have proposed freezing rent for all local authority tenants in Aberdeen as part of their budget plans.

The SNP group wants Aberdeen City Council to keep rent at current levels when it meets to agree its budget next week.

Under current plans, residents will face a rise of 4% in 2021/22.

However, the SNP group wants the freeze to be implemented in a bid to protect tenants from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Torry and Ferryhill councillor Audrey Nicoll said: “I am incredibly pleased that the SNP group will be proposing a rent freeze for our tenants this year, as well as the already announced proposed freeze in council tax, given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has had on family budgets – for me it is simply the right thing to do.

© Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I fully understand this has a knock-on affect on the business plan, but we must look at what is best for our tenants and their families right now, at a time when Universal Credit claims are at an all-time high – if this is not the time to freeze the rent then I don’t know when is.

“I would encourage tenants to write to their councillors and urge them to support the SNP proposal when councillors meet next Wednesday to set the budget as it is vital that the ruling Tory-led administration joins with us in agreeing to a rent freeze.”

The party is also proposing a council tax freeze, a move that has also been brought forward by the ruling administration.