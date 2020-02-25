Aberdeen Budget 2020: Where are the council looking to make savings?

Aberdeen council officers have prepared a raft of possible savings as part of the budget proposals for 2020/21.
The cost-saving measures will be on the table when the plans go before councillors on Tuesday.
The savings presented, which total £38.328m, could see council tax rise by at least 3% while music tuition could also be removed from Aberdeen schools.
- Council tax increase by at least 3% – saves £3,675,000
- Increase cost of residential parking permit – saves £1,985,000
- Closure of public toilet facilities – saves £280,000
- Increase of garden waste charge – saves £175,000
- Reduction in brightness of streetlights – saves £15,000
- Reduction in grounds maintenance at schools, cemeteries and rural roads – saves £367,000
- Restructuring of early learning and childcare staffing structure to include support roles – saves £1,500,000
- Removal of non-statutory transport to schools – saves £517,000
- Free breakfast, fruit, bread and milk in schools cut – saves £275,000
- Price of school meals increased – saves £300,000
- Instrumental music tuition in schools cut – saves £733,000
- Reduce spending on hard-copy resources such as books and newspapers – saves £100,000
- Closure of four community libraries – saves £195,000
- Closure of St Fittick’s Hostel – saves £205,000
- Reduction in funding for VisitAberdeenshire – saves £60,000
- Reduce traffic signal and pedestrian crossing equipment – saves £20,000
- Reduced spending on public parks – saves £40,000
- Reduce number of litter bins on streets – saves £60,000