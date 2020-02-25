Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Aberdeen Budget 2020: Where are the council looking to make savings?

by Jamie Hall
25/02/2020, 8:27 am Updated: 25/02/2020, 3:35 pm
Marischal College
Marischal College
Send us a story

Aberdeen council officers have prepared a raft of possible savings as part of the budget proposals for 2020/21.

The cost-saving measures will be on the table when the plans go before councillors on Tuesday.

The savings presented, which total £38.328m, could see council tax rise by at least 3% while music tuition could also be removed from Aberdeen schools.

  • Council tax increase by at least 3% – saves £3,675,000
  • Increase cost of residential parking permit – saves £1,985,000
  • Closure of public toilet facilities – saves £280,000
  • Increase of garden waste charge – saves £175,000
  • Reduction in brightness of streetlights – saves £15,000
  • Reduction in grounds maintenance at schools, cemeteries and rural roads – saves £367,000
  • Restructuring of early learning and childcare staffing structure to include support roles – saves £1,500,000
  • Removal of non-statutory transport to schools – saves £517,000
  • Free breakfast, fruit, bread and milk in schools cut – saves £275,000
  • Price of school meals increased – saves £300,000
  • Instrumental music tuition in schools cut – saves £733,000
  • Reduce spending on hard-copy resources such as books and newspapers – saves £100,000
  • Closure of four community libraries – saves £195,000
  • Closure of St Fittick’s Hostel – saves £205,000
  • Reduction in funding for VisitAberdeenshire – saves £60,000
  • Reduce traffic signal and pedestrian crossing equipment – saves £20,000
  • Reduced spending on public parks – saves £40,000
  • Reduce number of litter bins on streets – saves £60,000

Breaking