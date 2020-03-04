Aberdeen Budget 2020: Staff canteen and cafe to close

Aberdeen’s councillors have taken the decision to no longer offer catering facilities for staff.

The cafe in the Town House and the canteen at Marischal College will both be closed as part of the administration’s budget.

According to the proposals, the decision to close the facilities will save Aberdeen City Council around £100,000.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said the decision was taken because neither the cafe nor the canteen were financially viable.

He said: “The facilities were costing the council a lot of money to operate for the staff to have meals.

“Being in such close proximity to the centre of town, people would not have a shortage of options on places to get something to eat.

“It is not right that the people of Aberdeen continue to pay to keep them open.”