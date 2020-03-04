Aberdeen Budget 2020: Many city services unaffected

Last week council officers laid out a raft of potential savings and cuts – many of which did not come to pass.
At the time it was stressed that the options were simply to give councillors flexibility in setting the budget and not all would necessarily be selected.
As a result, many that were mentioned last week did not feature in yesterday’s approved budget.
These included:
- Increase cost of residential parking permit – raising £1,985,000
- Closure of public toilet facilities – saving £280,000
- Increase of garden waste charge – raising £175,000
- Reduction in brightness of streetlights – saving £15,000
- Reduction in grounds maintenance at schools, cemeteries and rural roads – saving £367,000
- Removal of non-statutory transport to schools – saving £517,000
- Price of school meals increased – raising £300,000
- Instrumental music tuition in schools cut – saving £733,000
- Closure of four community libraries – saving £195,000
- Reduce VisitAberdeenshire funding – saving £60,000
- Reduced spending on public parks – saving £40,000
- Reduce number of litter bins on streets – saving £60,000