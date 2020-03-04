Aberdeen Budget 2020: Council votes to keep Christmas village after SNP and Lib Dems bid to axe it

The future of Aberdeen’s Christmas Village has been protected – after two political parties put forward options to abolish it.

During the city budget discussion, the Liberal Democrat group proposed to completely remove the city’s festive offering, while the SNP group said it would only include the Christmas in the Quad section, with a reduced budget available for the event which opens in November and runs until after the Christmas period each year.

However, the administration budget was approved, with the village here to stay.

Councillor Alex McLellan, seconding the SNP budget, said: “We’ve proposed changes to the Christmas Village. We would have just Christmas in the Quad for a budget of £50,000.”

Meanwhile Councillor Ian Yuill, leader of the Liberal Democrat group in the city, said: “We propose to end funding for the Christmas Village.”

He added that a new model was required, which would focus on artists and makers rather than amusements.

However, Councillor Marie Boulton countered the proposals, saying: “Christmas is cancelled if it’s the SNP or the Lib Dems.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We understand the significant challenge the council has faced again this year and their responsibility to protect frontline services.

“Aberdeen Inspired continues to deliver an ambitious and wide-ranging portfolio and we are grateful to the council for continuing to support us in pushing the city centre forward.

“We are delighted the city’s Christmas offering is moving forward.”

Although no visitor numbers were provided by Aberdeen Inspired for last year’s seasonal attraction, it was hailed a success by organisers.

It featured an extended offering of stalls with a range of different creators, from arts and crafts to textiles to food.

There was also a number of different attractions.