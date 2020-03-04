Aberdeen Budget 2020: Council tax to be waived for care-experienced young people

A new commitment has been made to one of Aberdeen’s most vulnerable groups.

Under the council’s latest budget, care-experienced young people are to be exempt from paying council tax.

A supported rent scheme will also be introduced for those in further education.

Any care-experienced young person will also be placed under the guaranteed interview scheme if they apply for a job with Aberdeen City Council.

Council co-leader Councillor Jenny Laing said: “You just need to look at the statistics, their outcomes are not as good as their peers.

“We, as corporate parents, need to try to ensure that is changed.

“Therefore we’re bringing forward both the guaranteed interview scheme, the free council tax, and for those who are going on to education, we’re going to look at that rent policy so they’re not disadvantaged in the holidays.”