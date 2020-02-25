Aberdeen Budget 2020: City council leaders warn cuts to all services on the cards

City leaders today warned cuts to all services are under consideration after revealing a raft of potential measures to plug a £37.9 million funding black hole.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said “hard decisions” would have to be made and laid the blame at the door of the Scottish Government.

Council officers have prepared a raft of possible savings as part of the budget proposals for 2020/21.

The cost-saving measures will be on the table when the plans go before councillors on Tuesday.

The savings presented, which total £38.328m, could see council tax rise by at least 3% while music tuition could also be removed from city schools.

The cost of residential parking permits would also increase, while spending would also be slashed on grass cutting in schools and cemeteries.

Public toilets across the city could be closed, while free breakfast services at schools would come to an end – along with the provision of fruit, bread and milk.

While Dyce household and recycling centre could be closed.

Sport Aberdeen, which runs sport facilities in the city, could see its funding cut by more than £500,000, a 10% reduction.

Street lights could be dimmed, libraries could close and investment in public transport infrastructure would be halted thanks to the plans.

Jobs could be cut across all council departments.

And under the proposals, the heavily-criticised so-called “garden tax” would also increase to £40.

Following cuts of more than £40m last year, Mr Lumsden admitted it was getting more difficult for the administration to find savings. He said: “We have got an absolutely horrendous settlement from the Scottish Government. It is a real-terms cut.

“It means once again there are a lot of hard decisions to take next week.

“Over the last two years we have been transforming as a council to do things as efficiently as possible to try to make sure we don’t impact on front-line services but it is harder and harder each year as we make more and more cuts.

“We are considering everything that is in the budget pack. We will be thinking very carefully about what we need to do. We have to do things like setting the council tax and it is a balancing act.

“We have got to balance it by how much we increase it by and how much we cut.”

A council tax increase of 3% would save the local authority £3.675 million, while a restructure of housing and access support staffing would bring about a saving of £882,000.

A reduction in grounds maintenance and grass-cutting at schools and cemeteries and around rural roads would save the council £367,000.

Ending free breakfast provision at schools, as well as free bread, milk and fruit, would save the council £275,000, while an increase in the price of school meals would lead to savings of around £300,000.

Non-statutory transport to schools – such as children with additional support needs being taken to sessions at Lochside or Hazlehead academies – could also be slashed, leading to a saving of £517,000.

And the removal of instrumental music tuition in schools would lead to a saving of around £733,000.

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll, who earlier this month accused the administration of possessing a “spend, spend, spend mentality”, said: “The council obviously has a number of difficult decisions to make in terms of balancing the books, a situation created by the Tory-led administration’s overspending on projects which will see us spend £100m on debt repayments over the next two years.

“However, the SNP Group will put forward an alternative budget which will look to protect frontline services for people of Aberdeen.”

In a bid to raise cash, a shuttle bus running between the harbour and Aberdeen Art Gallery would be trialled at an initial cost of £10,000.

And an increase in the garden waste charge, from £30 to £40, would raise £175,000 for the council.

However, opposition leaders hit out at the policy when it was introduced last year – and Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill insisted his party would maintain its stance on the issue.

He said: “We certainly would not propose any increase to the garden tax. We want to see a reduction to that at the very least.”

He added: “Year after year, Aberdeen City Council faces massive challenges. There are difficult decisions to be made.

“Our priorities will be protecting children’s education, seeking to repair the city’s crumbling infrastructure and protecting the services people rely on.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Despite a real-terms cut of £840 million by the UK Government to Scotland’s discretionary resource budget since 2010-11, we have ensured our partners in local government receive a fair funding settlement that supports vital public services. Local authorities will receive total funding from the Scottish Government of £11.3 billion in 2020-21.”