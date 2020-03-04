Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Aberdeen Budget 2020: Changes to council services due to new budget

by Emma Morrice
04/03/2020, 1:43 pm Updated: 04/03/2020, 1:44 pm
Marischal College
Marischal College
Send us a story

Under the new budget, a number of services have been cut to reduce Aberdeen City Council’s £37.9 million funding black hole.

However, despite cuts being made, a number of pledges to improve areas of the city have also been made by the council.

Here are some of the changes announced:

  • £5m pledged for alternative fuel powered council fleet vehicles to help deliver a Low Emission Zone in the city centre.
  • £15m for an environmentally-friendly heat network in Torry.
  • £3m to tackle fuel poverty by investing in council housing stock.
  • £2.4m for the digital network to further improve services and reduce travel needs.
  • £1.5m savings on removing non-statutory creche provision for early years services.
  • £1.5m savings by re-designing early learning and childcare staffing structure.
  • £8,000 increase in fees for theatre and cinema licences and £7,000 increase for public entertainment licences to cover the cost of inspections.
  • £100,000 saved by closing the Marischal College cafeteria and Town House restaurant.
  • £100,000 reduced spending on hardcopy resources such as newspapers in the library service.
  • £34,000 pledged to support the Big Noise Torry programme.
  • £10,000 cut to antisocial behaviour callout services.
  • £75,000 saving by closing the front of the Kittybrewster council depot.
  • £5,000 saving by removing the grant to the Bulawayo Trust.
  • £49,000 savings by removing support to bus routes for weekend services for 14, 15a and the Sunday service for 40 and 94, which is funded by the common good fund.
  • £1,000 by increasing allotment charges by 3%.
  • £1m for cycling and walking infrastructure.

Breaking