Aberdeen Budget 2020: Changes to council services due to new budget

Under the new budget, a number of services have been cut to reduce Aberdeen City Council’s £37.9 million funding black hole.
However, despite cuts being made, a number of pledges to improve areas of the city have also been made by the council.
Here are some of the changes announced:
- £5m pledged for alternative fuel powered council fleet vehicles to help deliver a Low Emission Zone in the city centre.
- £15m for an environmentally-friendly heat network in Torry.
- £3m to tackle fuel poverty by investing in council housing stock.
- £2.4m for the digital network to further improve services and reduce travel needs.
- £1.5m savings on removing non-statutory creche provision for early years services.
- £1.5m savings by re-designing early learning and childcare staffing structure.
- £8,000 increase in fees for theatre and cinema licences and £7,000 increase for public entertainment licences to cover the cost of inspections.
- £100,000 saved by closing the Marischal College cafeteria and Town House restaurant.
- £100,000 reduced spending on hardcopy resources such as newspapers in the library service.
- £34,000 pledged to support the Big Noise Torry programme.
- £10,000 cut to antisocial behaviour callout services.
- £75,000 saving by closing the front of the Kittybrewster council depot.
- £5,000 saving by removing the grant to the Bulawayo Trust.
- £49,000 savings by removing support to bus routes for weekend services for 14, 15a and the Sunday service for 40 and 94, which is funded by the common good fund.
- £1,000 by increasing allotment charges by 3%.
- £1m for cycling and walking infrastructure.