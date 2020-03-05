Aberdeen Budget 2020: ‘Vanity’ projects blamed as recycling centre shut

The closure of an Aberdeen recycling centre has been blamed on “cost over-runs and debt repayments” for council “vanity projects”.

As part of the administration’s budget, which was passed by 23 votes to 19 with three abstentions, a pledge to improve the sustainability of the city was made, with a focus on tackling climate change.

However, a number of services have also been cut to plug a £37.9 million funding black hole.

One of these is the Dyce Recycling Centre on Pitmedden Road.

It has been said the site is not operating at capacity, and the Sclattie household waste recycling centre on Bankhead Avenue in Bucksburn “offers the public better services”.

It follows after opening hours were slashed at the tip in August last year, closing on a Wednesday and Thursday.

However, residents have hit out on social media at the decision.

Some have raised concerns that flytipping levels will increase, while others stated that while Dyce grows in population, services for residents diminish.

Councillor Neil MacGregor, who represents the Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone areas of the city, said that the aim in the city was to increase recycling, but the new measures hinder these efforts.

He said: “I have walked barrow-loads of rubbish to Pitmedden Road for recycling but, like everyone, mostly I drive there.

“The closure is to be regretted, for it will do nothing to improve recycling rates, but Sclattie is not too far away.

“The need to save money is due to the cost over-runs and debt repayments on the administration’s various vanity projects.

“It is sad that we are having to spend so much on debt repayment. This is the price of letting spending on the art gallery, Music Hall and Union Terrace Gardens run away with the money borrowed through the bond issue.

“Loans have to be repaid, and therefore savings have to be made.

“We want to increase recycling and cut down on car use, so closing the Pitmedden Road facility and hoping Dyce residents will drive instead to Bucksburn is to be regretted.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “As Councillor MacGregor has indicated, there is another recycling centre not far from the centre in Dyce therefore citizens will not be adversely affected.

“It was noticeable that the SNP budget increased debt by over £2.5m from that of the administration and included closing the Dyce Recycling Centre. The sheer hypocrisy of the SNP knows no bounds.

“The real reason Pitmedden Road recycling centre is closing is because it is not being used to its capacity and that the recycling centre at Sclattie offers the public better facilities to recycle goods.”

The cuts also mean a number of bus services will no longer be subsidised by Aberdeen City Council, including the Hazlehead crematorium bus.

Support has been removed for weekend services for Stagecoach routes 14, Kingswells to Upperkirkgate, and 15a, Union Square bus station to Pinewood Avenue, as well as the Sunday service for 94, the crematorium bus.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach Bluebird said: “We operate these services on behalf of Aberdeen City Council. However, we will continue to fulfil our contract with the council and will work closely with them to understand the future of these supported services.”

Councillor Martin Greig said: “The crematorium bus has been, in the past, a useful facility for a small number of people. The cost of subsidising for each individual passenger is unusually high. I’ve had a couple of constituents ask, who wanted it pulled and funds used for something more worthwhile.”

He added that although funding has been pulled, dial-a-bus services have been used in the past, and the crematorium bus is something that could be looked at again in the future if demand from those who were unable to get there any other way was proven.

Meanwhile, a city cultural group has hailed the new budget.

Culture Aberdeen, which represents the sector in the city, thanked councillors for their commitment to arts organisations.

Culture Aberdeen co-ordinator Daniel Massie said: “It is vital that the north-east continues to diversify its economy and, with creative industries identified as a key growth sector by both the Scottish Government and Aberdeen City Council, we know culture presents opportunities here, as well as proven benefits for residents’ wellbeing and quality of life, delivering positive outcomes for all our communities.

“Alongside this, investing in a vibrant culture sector will enable Aberdeen to open its doors to the world, attracting more tourism, new businesses and improve its reputation nationally and internationally.”