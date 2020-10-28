Aberdeen Brownies dance their way to fundraising success

A group of Aberdeen Brownies have successfully danced their way through a challenge to raise £1,750 for a leading charity.

Earlier this month, the first and third Kingswells Brownie group held a sponsored dance-a-thon in aid of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The foundation was established by former Scotland rugby star Doddie Weir who is battling motor neurone disease.

One of the 17 youngsters who took part is seven-year-old Sophie Johnston, whose father former football Martin was diagnosed with MND in 2018.

The 42-year-old, from Kingswells, played as a striker for Cove Rangers, Peterhead, Elgin City and Brechin City.

Sophie and the rest of the Brownies even donned official Doddie Weir tartan headbands for the fundraiser at Webster Park.

Now the official total raised by the group has been confirmed after the online donations and the cash brought in by the girls was combined.

It has already been given to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Brownie leader Belle Rose said she is “proud” of the unit and they hope to return to fundraising after the festive period.

She said: “It is a fantastic total raised by the girls just from an hours dancing so they’re super chuffed. We are so proud of them.

“Martin is so pleased by this too and we were both blown away by it all. I opened up the Just Giving page because not everyone knows the girls but they still wanted to donate.

“The charity has all the money and we got a little thank you letter from the people who gave us the headbands.

“It is really nice for the charity to get in touch and we’ll see what other fundraising we can do after Christmas.”

During the dance-a-thon, the youngsters showcased a range of styles from traditional routines, freestyle, the YMCA and the Macarena.

Martin has thanked the Brownies for their efforts, and said: “It is a massive achievement for a small group of girls. It down to Belle and Fiona from the Brownies.

“The charity sent out a thank you.

“We are just so pleased with the support we’ve had from everyone in Kingswells. It gives you a boost and it is something to look forward to.

“All of the money is going towards the charity so the research into this disease can be done.”