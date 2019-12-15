Aberdeen brothers team up to mark 50 years of blood donation

Aberdeen twins have marked half a century of giving blood by donating together.

Brothers Ian and Bill McCook, 69, first gave blood together in 1969 and have donated regularly ever since.

Although they have lived apart – Ian on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen and Bill in New Elgin – for many years, the brothers joined forces to donate side-by-side for the first time in four decades as they marked their recent anniversary.

The brothers celebrated their landmark donation at the Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre at Foresterhill.

Ian said: “We were first encouraged to go along by our older brother Jimmy and we just kept doing it.

“We kept doing it because we felt like we were doing something good.

“It’s nice to do something like that and it was particularly nice to get together for the first time in 40 years.

“It made it a really special occasion.”

Bill added that he believes the pair could have made history with their most recent donation.

He said: “I spent some time working at Elgin Town Hall and I used to give blood when the transfusion service came to the town.

“I was responsible for dragging quite a few people in to donate.

“Once I had done it once I just kept on doing it and doing it.

“It’s a really nice thing to do which could have a really big impact on someone’s life.

“And as far as we know, we are the only set of twins to have made it to 50 years of donating.”

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) believes the brothers could have helped save around 600 lives between them over the years.

And the pair have urged people across the north-east to join them in donating.

Ian said: “Donating is no problem at all. To be honest, it is really relaxing.

“There’s nothing to it – and you even get a cup of tea and a teacake!”

Bill added: “We’d encourage anyone to sign up. Everyone is so nice and chats away to you.

“There’s nothing to it and it’s an amazing thing to do for someone who could be in real need of a donation.

“It’s like falling off a bike, but less painful.”

Jennifer Wilson, from donor services at SNBTS, said: “Everyone at SNBTS would like to extend our warmest thanks and congratulations to Ian and Bill on reaching their milestone donation.

“As each donation can save or improve the lives of up to three people, this means Ian and Bill could have helped up to 600 people in Scotland.

“This is a remarkable achievement and we would love to welcome many more new donors to join them.”

To find out more about how to donate, visit scotblood.co.uk or call 0345 9090 999.