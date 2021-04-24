A charity is preparing to welcome customers back to its stores across the country, including its Aberdeen branches.

British Heart Foundation Scotland will be reopening its high street shops and will be able to accept donations in-store again from Monday.

BHF shops in England and Wales reopened earlier this month and saw their busiest day ever, recording £1million in sales in a single day.

Fiona Hamill, manager BHF Scotland, 202 Union Street, and her team are also expecting the Aberdeen shop to be very busy on Monday.

She said: “We cannot wait to reopen here in Aberdeen on Monday.

“We’re very fortunate to have some wonderfully loyal supporters in Aberdeen – as we do across Scotland – and many of them have already been in touch telling us how much they are looking forward to coming back in or wanting to donate items to us.

“We know lots of people have taken the opportunity during lockdown for a clear-out and a de-clutter and we are more than ready to receive donations.

“We have plenty of storage space across our retail estate, so please don’t hesitate to hand your donations in.

“We are ready and can’t wait to see you again.”

James Jopling, head of BHF Scotland, added: “It goes without saying how excited we are to get all our shops back up and running in Scotland and we cannot wait to see our loyal customers, staff and volunteers once again.”

Mr Jopling said the ongoing coronavirus crisis has had a “seismic impact” on the income of the BHF and that the last 12 months have been the hardest in the charity’s 60-year history.

He stated: “Our shops play a huge role in funding vital research into heart and circulatory diseases and run purely on the support of the public, which is why we never take for granted a camera, book or sofa that’s donated to us.

“Every item donated and sold can help us to support the 700,000 people living with heart and circulatory diseases across Scotland and aid our recovery from the devastating impact of the pandemic.”

Jane Flannery, senior regional director at the BHF, said that all BHF teams have been working tirelessly to ensure everything is ready for reopening.

She stated: “Our number one priority will be ensuring the safety of everyone who shops, works and volunteers with us and we have made it easier for people to donate either in-store, by post or through our free collection service.

“We’re so fortunate to have such loyal supporters across Scotland and many of them have already been contacting our shops telling us how much they are looking forward to coming back in or donating items to us.

“We’ve really missed them too.”