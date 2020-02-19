Aberdeen bridge to close for inspection next weekend

A busy Aberdeen bridge is to be closed temporarily next weekend while inspection works are being carried out.

Victoria Bridge, which runs from Market Street in the city centre to Torry, will shut on both Saturday and Sunday next weekend while local authority staff are on site.

The closure will be in place from 6am on February 29 until 10pm on March 1.

An alternative route will be in place while the closure is in effect.

Vehicles travelling northbound can go via Menzies Road, over the Queen Elizabeth Bridge and North Esplanade West.

Those going southbound should reach Torry via North Esplanade West, Queen Elizabeth Bridge and South Esplanade West.

Despite the road closure, the bridge will remain open for pedestrians for the duration of the works.

One of Aberdeen’s iconic bridges, it was built across the River Dee and opened to the public in May 1881, built by the council and partly funded by public subscription, such as the Aberdeen Land Association, Blaikie Brother Iron Founders and James Abernethy Iron Founder.

It was also said to be a response to the River Dee ferryboat disaster in April 1876, in which 32 people drowned at the mouth of the River Dee when their ferry capsized.

Councillor Audrey Nicoll, who represents the Torry and Ferryhill area, encouraged those who live in the vicinity to plan ahead while the road closure is in place.

She said: “I’m aware of the forthcoming closure of the Victoria Bridge for essential work and hope residents understand the need for maintenance work to be undertaken periodically.

“I would encourage everyone using the bridge over the weekend to plan ahead so they can get about with the minimum inconvenience possible.”

Councillor Yvonne Allan, who also represents the area, said: “I think it will be a concern for people but it will still be open for pedestrians.

“This bridge is precious to the folk of Torry and I’m quite pleased it’s being inspected. It’s an old bridge and we have to look after it.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “Victoria Bridge is being closed to carry out investigatory work and to examine the existing road layers.

“The council is looking to replace the setts in the future and needs to establish the exact makeup of the existing materials and the area below to determine the best design specification to use.”

In 2017, the Aberdeen Harbour Board also announced the area around the bridge was to undergo a programme of repairs after the north bank of the river beside Victoria Bridge caused damage during Storm Frank.

Aberdeen City Council carries out routine inspections on all its bridges.