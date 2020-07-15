Aberdeen bridge shut after car crashes into wall

Emergency services were called to attend a crash on an Aberdeen bridge.
The incident happened just before 4.30pm this afternoon on the Rob Roy Bridge on A93 in Peterculter.
A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the Rob Roy Bridge at Peterculter shortly after 4pm today, following a report of a car crashing into a wall.
“The bridge is currently closed in both directions as a result of the damage and diversions are in place.
“An ambulance has been called and is assessing the driver.”
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said: “We were called at 4.20pm.
“Crews attended to make the scene safe and we sent two appliances from North Anderson Drive.”
She added that they left the scene just before 5pm.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe