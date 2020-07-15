Aberdeen bridge shut after car crashes into wall

Emergency services were called to attend a crash on an Aberdeen bridge.

The incident happened just before 4.30pm this afternoon on the Rob Roy Bridge on A93 in Peterculter.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the Rob Roy Bridge at Peterculter shortly after 4pm today, following a report of a car crashing into a wall.

“The bridge is currently closed in both directions as a result of the damage and diversions are in place.

“An ambulance has been called and is assessing the driver.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said: “We were called at 4.20pm.

“Crews attended to make the scene safe and we sent two appliances from North Anderson Drive.”

She added that they left the scene just before 5pm.