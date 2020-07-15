Aberdeen bridge re-opens following crash

An Aberdeen bridge has now re-opened following a collision earlier this evening.

The Rob Roy bridge at the A93 in Peterculter was shut just after 4.30pm after reports of a car crashing into a wall.

Emergency services were in attendance at the scene.

The bridge was closed due to the damage, and diversions put in place.

Now the site has re-opened, however there are still lane restrictions in place.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland officers confirm the Rob Roy Bridge at Peterculter has now partially re-opened, although lane restrictions are currently in force. It is unknown when the road will be fully open.”