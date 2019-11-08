Aberdeen bridge plunge victim Kyle: I want to kick my addiction

The father of a man who plunged from a bridge in Aberdeen city centre says his son wants to “turn his life around” following the incident.

Kyle Duncan, 28, who is a well-known figure in Aberdeen, accidentally fell from Bridge Street onto Windmill Brae in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Miraculously Kyle – who his family admit has struggled with addiction for around 10 years – suffered only a broken kneecap and femur, as well as some bruising.

He is now recovering in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Kyle is well known from videos on social media and was often seen in the city centre singing Aberdeen FC songs.

An article about his accident in Tuesday’s edition of the Evening Express garnered hundreds of responses from the public wishing him well on his recovery.

Now, in an exclusive interview which was conducted with Kyle’s permission, his father Michael, 58, insisted it can be a turning point in his son’s life.

Michael said: “I was initially told on Monday that Kyle had been found dead and it was actually a huge relief to find out what had actually happened.

“We are all really grateful to the people who saw what happened and helped him, and to the doctors and nurses and all the staff at the hospital.

“We want to thank every one of them.”

He added: “This can be a turning point in Kyle’s life and he recognises that himself. He wants to get better.

“Recently he said to me that he wants to get himself to rehab and get clean. That was the first time I’d heard him say that and it is a big step.

“He really wants out of Aberdeen because he realises that when he is here with the same crowd it is going to be difficult to break free.

“He is insisting that this is the end of his old life and that he wants to break free, which was amazing to hear.”

Michael added his family have been touched by the reaction of the wider public in Aberdeen as news spread about Kyle’s injuries.

He said: “We are so thankful to the whole community and everyone who has sent thoughts and prayers for Kyle.

“He is really grateful to everyone who is thinking of him and it means a lot to him.

“There have obviously been a few negative comments but we understand those people.

“We don’t think anything ill against them and forgive them.

“The overwhelming majority of people have been really positive and we have been so moved by that.

“God loves the people of Aberdeen and he wants to give them a hope and a future. People should never give up on their loved ones. We are thankful for the support of the church community in Aberdeen as well as the hospital and nurses who helped Kyle when he fell.”

He added: “I am sure this can have a positive impact on other families as well as our own.

“For Kyle, this is rock bottom, but he is determined to make a change as a result and I think that can be something for others to take from this as well. My message to other parents would be: don’t give up on your children because there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

If you are worried about your own drug or alcohol use, or are concerned about someone else, Alcohol and Drugs Action (ADA) can help.

The charity offers advice, information and support.

If you need to chat with someone or need some advice, you can call ADA’s helpline on 01224 594700.

Visit www.alcohol anddrugsaction.org.uk/ get-advice-now for the helpline’s operating hours and more information on a range of drop-in services and recovery groups within Aberdeen.