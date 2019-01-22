Aberdeen bridge blocked after three-car crash

A crash involving three cars blocked an Aberdeen bridge.

Police are in attendance at the incident on Diamond Bridge, which was reported at 4.53pm.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly after, and were met with an “obstruction to the road” according to a Police Scotland spokesman.

The spokesman also said that the obstruction should have been removed, but that it is not clear if it has been.

No one was injured in the incident, which involved a black Fiat 500, a red Fiat Punto and a black Volkswagen.

Police left the scene at around 6pm.