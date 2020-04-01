Aberdeen brewery and bar’s smashes £75,000 fundraising target in less than five hours

A popular Aberdeen brewer’s crowdfunding campaign has raised more than £75,000 in less than five hours

Dyce-based Fierce Beer, who have bars in Aberdeen and Edinburgh, launched the fundraising campaign at 9am with the view of raising £75,000.

And by 1.45pm the campaign had smashed its target thanks to more than 1,00 backers.

The target has now been increased to £100,000.

It comes as the brewer confirmed they had lost around 80% of their revenue due to the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement alongside the Crowdfunder, brewery boss Dave Grant said: “We are looking after our staff well, and keeping everyone as safe as we can, but times are really tough. ”

Speaking this morning Dave added: “We feel pretty humbled, the support has been amazing, it’s hard to believe.

“It’s the second time we’ve crowdfunded, after raising money for the Aberdeen bar, so we knew what we were doing. We did lots of social media promotion before and made sure the rewards are really good.

“We wanted it to be relevant and realistic, with it being easy for people to see what they get at the end of it.”

Anyone pledging their support to the campaign will receive £1.50 in rewards for every £1 donated, which can then be redeemed over the next year at Fierce’s web shop, or in their bars.

Some reward tiers also include merchandise.

Supporters will also receive a membership card which entitles them to a lifetime 10% discount.

Some of the hundreds who have already pledged their support left messages for staff online.

Danny Partridge said: “Every little helps. Especially if it is going to help towards you guys continuing to create great stouts.”

And Robert Morrice added: “Happy to support an amazing local company that always produce great quality, great tasting flavourful beer. Keep up the good work”

