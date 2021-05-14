Aberdeen breaks into top 10 as Beano track down the laughter capital of the UK

A new scientific study has revealed residents of the Granite City catch the giggles more than most, securing its place in the UK top 10.

Attempting to pinpoint the laughter capital of the UK, Beano comics have employed the scientific know-how of neuroscientist and laughter expert Sophie Scott.

The in-depth study titled The Hilarity Report identifies the places and family members that laugh like no other in the UK.

Finding that Sunderland emerged as the laughter leader, with people laughing 33 times a day, which is 43% above the national average.

While Aberdonians managed to sneak into the top 10, claiming 7th place with an average resident laughing 27 times a day.

Fellow Scottish city, Dundee managed to swoop in at 4th, with its residents cracking a smile on average 29 times a day.

The Hilarity Report Regional League Table:

Sunderland, 33 times a day Wrexham, 32 times a day Bath, 31 times a day Dundee, 29 times a day Wolverhampton, 28 times a day Sheffield, 28 times a day Aberdeen, 27 times a day Gloucester, 27 times a day Coventry, 27 times a day Walsall, 27 times a day

Funniest professions

After polling several thousand people to come up with her top 10 list, Professor Scott also set about tracking down which professions give Brits the most laughs.

Evaluating each of the responses she managed to conclude that actors were top of the chart while journalists managed to squeeze into the top 10 at 7th.

Prof Scott said: “When we think about laughter and humour, we often think about jokes and comedy, but most of the time we laugh, we are laughing because of social reasons – who we are with or where we are.

“Although laughter is innate, it is also a behaviour we learn to use to communicate, to aid our work, to show who our friends are and to help make new friends, to deal with stress, to put people at their ease and to defuse difficult situations.”

Accent maketh the joke

Findings showcased that accents can add to the comedic delivery of jokes with the London Cockney accent being named top (51%) followed by Scouse (50%) and Glaswegian (48%).

Received pronunciation or the Queen’s English (6%) was found to add the least to punchlines.

John Bishop’s Scouse routes would also pay testament to his accent helping him find success.

While one of Britain’s best loved comedians, Billy Connolly, would certify the power of the Glaswegian accent when it comes to comedy, as would Susan Calman of Glaswegian fame.

Britain’s funniest class

The study was specially commissioned by Beano who is on the hunt to find Britain’s Funniest Class.

Running the competition in partnership with YoungMinds, the children and young people’s mental health charity, aims to lift classroom spirits, tickle funny-bones and find the funniest class in Britain 2021.

Classes can submit their jokes at beano.com until May 20.

After the jokes have been shortlisted by a panel of Beano gag makers, a national vote will decide the winner.

Winners will then be turned into characters and feature in an iconic Beano comic.

As well as winning comic subscriptions and Beano books courtesy of Studio Press for the whole class – they will also enjoy a special VIP Beano assembly for their whole school and will receive an official Beano trophy crowning them Britain’s Funniest Class.

Mike Stirling, head of Beano Studios, added: “At Beano we’ve always known the power of laughter and the findings of our new Hilarity Report shows the nation really does have a funny bone.

“We know it’s been a very tough year across the country, so we’d love to give something back to teachers and help bring the laughter back to classrooms.

“We are already giggling in anticipation of the entries for this year’s Britain’s Funniest Class competition.”