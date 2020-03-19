Aberdeen branches of River Island shut temporarily

The Aberdeen branches of a popular clothing store are to close temporarily.

River Island, which has stores in the Bon Accord Centre and in Union Square, announced that it will be closing all stores from tomorrow due to advice given on coronavirus.

A statement from River Island (RI) said: “The safety and wellbeing of our community is our highest priority right now and we are closely following government advice to make the best decisions for our colleagues, customers, suppliers and partners.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce that we are closing our stores for a while. Yesterday all RI stores in the Republic of Ireland closed until further notice. Today our London stores will be closing and all remaining stores will follow tomorrow.

“These difficult choices have been made to protect our people – including you – as the government’s advice is updated, and public transport and schooling are now affected.”