Aberdeen B&Q reopens with strict customer limit

A major DIY firm has confirmed one of their Aberdeen stores has reopened to customers.

B&Q in Garthdee had previously been operating a click and collect service, as well as a small plant area outside the store.

The number of customers inside the store at any one time will be limited, with strict social distancing measures in place.

Services including kitchen design, paint mixing and timber cutting are all still suspended.

And checkout staff have had perspex screens fitted at each till, with customers only able to pay by card or contactless.

A B&Q spokeswoman said: “As an essential retailer, we’re committed to providing the best possible service to support customers’ home improvement needs at this difficult time, while keeping customers and colleagues safe.

“Having watched other essential retailers support social distancing in their stores, we are now following their best practice and are re-opening some stores with strict social distancing measures in place.

“Similar to shopping at a supermarket, we’re strictly limiting the number of customers in store at any one time, and so customers are typically queuing before entering stores.

“All stores have a designated queuing area outside and these have two metre markers to help remind everyone to respect each other’s personal space.

“To further support social distancing, we have two metre floor markers throughout the store and have also installed perspex screens at the checkouts.

“Only products that you can shop and takeaway in store on the day are available to customers.

“Our services such as kitchen and bathroom design, paint mixing, timber cutting and key cutting are not available for the time being and, at this point in time, we’re only accepting card and contact-less payments.

“We continue to offer our Click+Collect service at diy.com. However, it may take several days for orders to be ready, and may be temporarily unavailable at busy times. Customers can also place orders for contact-free home delivery for a limited range of products at diy.com too.

“In recognition of the importance of Trade customers being able to carry out repairs and maintenance for their customers, TradePoint is available at all re-opened stores and our Trade customers are also able to purchase products online at trade-point.co.uk.

“We’re urging all customers to follow the Government’s social distancing guidelines, to shop responsibly only for what is necessary and to be patient whilst we give them the best possible service in the safest possible way.”

The spokeswoman added: “We are reviewing the current openings before making any decisions about re-opening more stores, including those in Peterhead, Bridge of Don and Elgin.”