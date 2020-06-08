Aberdeen boy Logan raises hundreds for charity with fundraiser

An Aberdeen youngster has completed his very own fundraising drive after a major charity event he entered was cancelled.

Logan Taylor, 10, from Kingswells had hoped to run the Kiltwalk in city this year but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the last three weeks he has been going up and down Brimmond Hill until he reached 15 miles, the distance he was due to hike during the Kiltwalk.

He completed his last five miles yesterday and has raised more than £200 for four different charities.

Logan is helping the MS Society, who work with his grandmother, NHS Highland who support his grandfather who lives in Invergordon and the Archie Foundation.

The young Dons fan is also giving his backing to the AFC Community Trust, who regularly raises funds for on match days at Pittodrie.

Logan, who attends Kingswells Primary School, has been doing a mix of walking and running on Brimmond Hill and said his regular exercise on the mound.

He said: “I found it quite enjoyable doing the walk and run up down the hill. I was supposed to be doing the 15-mile Kiltwalk and this made up for it.

“The worst bit about is trying to run up the hills because it is quite hard and the best bit is when you just start because you have loads of energy for it.

“It is really good fun doing the run up Brimmond Hill and I am hoping to go on the Kiltwalk next year.”

The Aberdeen Kiltwalk had been due to take place in the city yesterday but it was postponed in light of the coronavirus crisis.

A number of north-east charities still benefited with Sir Tom Hunter donating £300,000 to 155 good causes in Grampian.

Logan’s mum Jeanette said she is “proud” and hopes he can return to the Kiltwalk in 2021.

She said: “He has done a lot of fundraising and has for a lot of years.

“From baking to do the smaller Kiltwalks and he was really building himself up for the 15-mile event.

“I hope we are able to do it next year because it is always such a brilliant atmosphere at the event.

“He is very much into his fundraising and his appreciates the good it can do. Logan is always keen to do more fundraising

“I’ve very, very proud that he is continuing to do it and long may it continue.”

For more information about Logan’s fundraising efforts visit https://bit.ly/3dICHFz

