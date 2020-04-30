Aberdeen boy and his dog walking marathon to save farm

An Aberdeen schoolboy will walk a marathon to support a struggling farm – with the help of his beloved dog.

Mac Johnston, 7, has autism and is a regular visitor at VSA’s Easter Anguston Farm along with mum Jodie, dad Terry, big sister Kennedy and their pooch Marley.

When Loirston Primary pupil Mac learned the farm’s future was in doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic he decided he wanted to do something to help.

And the youngster is planning to walk a marathon in the area near his Cove home during the month of May, with Marley by his side.

Jodie, 38, said: “We take the kids to Easter Anguston a lot in the spring and summer because Mac adores animals. He says he wants to work there when he’s older.

“When we explained to him the farm might have to close he was really upset and decided he would do something to help.

“Around the same time, the school sent out an email encouraging the kids to walk a marathon during the month to keep active and we thought it would be a good idea to combine the two.”

Jodie added: “Although Mac is quite active, his autism affects his social skills so it is a challenge to get him outside.

“Marley has hip dysplasia so it is going to be difficult for him too but they are up to the challenge.

“They have a really special bond. Marley really is like an unofficial therapy pet. He has a really calming effect on Mac when he is having a meltdown.

“They are brilliant with each other.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Easter Anguston, which provides training and work opportunities for people with additional support needs, normally welcomes more than 20,000 visitors a year.

But VSA has been forced to temporarily shut the doors due to Covid-19.

However, with staff and maintenance costs still to pay, as well as the costs of keeping the animals, it requires around £10,000 a week to keep the farm going and a campaign, supported by the Evening Express, has been launched to help save it.

A fundraiser set up to help the duo support Easter Anguston has already raised more than £300.

Jodie said: “We would be gutted if Easter Anguston closed. It has been so important to us as a family.”

VSA chief executive Kenneth Simpson said: “We were so humbled when we learned of Mac and Marley’s challenge to walk a marathon in support of Easter Anguston Farm.

“This is such an inspiring thing for Mac to take on especially as he is only seven and lives with his autism.

“I wish them the best of luck in their challenge and cannot wait to see how they get on. Thank you so much Mac and Marley.”

To support Mac and Marley, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/macs-marathon

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day