Aberdeen boy, 6, tackles litter problem on school pitches

A six-year-old boy decided to tackle litter at a multi-use games area at his Aberdeen school by going out to tidy the rubbish himself.

Janitors regularly tidy the Muga at Brimmond School in Bucksburn, but the problem has worsened in recent months.

So Harris Mitchell, who attends the school, went out with his parents and collected two bags of litter so others could enjoy the area.

He said they found a number of bottles, crisp packets – and even a lighter on the pitch.

Harris added: “We found a lot of chewing gum as well. And there was water bottles with water still in them and coke bottles as well.”

Dad John added: “It’s not the first time we’ve been out tidying. There was bits of someone’s academy folder and all sorts.

“We filled two bags. There was broken bottles, bits of glass. Loads of times we’ve picked them up.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Louise Bruce, chairwoman of the Brimmond School Parent Council, said antisocial behaviour had led to the school gates being shut permanently during the school holidays and the Muga gates closed between 6pm and 9am.

A janitor checks the site on a daily basis during the holidays.

Louise said: “It’s not just rubbish we’re taking about, it’s glass, graffiti, cigarette burns, there’s been bits of the Astroturf cut out.

“There’s been a lot of broken glass. If the kids are tidying up over and above what the janitors are doing, it just shows you what a problem we have.”

Residents in the area complained to councillors, which resulted in Aberdeen City Council deciding to close the gates.

Louise added: “The kids obviously want to use it and it should be used. A lot of problems have been caused because they’ve had to lock down the Muga.

“That decision was reached because there was a lot of complaints from the residents around the amount of noise being caused late into the night.”

Despite the site being closed at night, people have still found a way to access it – and have left their litter behind.

Louise added: “I don’t know what the answer is to be honest.

“It’s not the first time Harris has had to do it, (collect litter) and I’m sure it won’t be the last.

“We need to get parents to feed it down to their kids. It’s mindless vandalism as well, it’s not just the litter.”

The new sensory garden at the school has also been targeted – with decorative balls smashed. Harris’s mum Julie added: “There’s just no need.”

Councillor for the area Neil MacGregor said: “There are some public-spirited people about and it is very encouraging to see the difference they can make.

“Sadly, there seems to be a number of folk who do not feel they have any responsibility to take their litter home, which previous generations did as a matter of course.

“Harris and his family are to be congratulated and I hope their efforts will encourage others to do the right thing and dispose of their litter thoughtfully.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We are keen to promote responsible public use of this facility within the agreed opening hours.

“Officers are currently looking at the possibility of providing additional bins to encourage users to deposit their litter responsibly.”