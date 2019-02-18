Aberdeen boxing event cancelled after crash

An Aberdeen boxing event had to be scrapped at the last minute after medics got involved in a crash while driving to the venue.

Undefeated Commonwealth bantamweight champion Kristen Fraser was scheduled to fight Bojana Libiszewska at the DoubleTree by Hilton Aberdeen Treetops on Saturday night.

However the event was called off at around 10pm after the ambulance they booked through a private company was involved in an accident.

For a professional fight to proceed there must be an ambulance, two paramedics, a general practitioner and a consultant anaesthetist at the venue.

Organisers the Northern Sporting Club tried in vain to secure a replacement before breaking the news to disappointed fans.

Northern Sporting Club’s Matthew McAllister insisted it was a “freak” occurrence and an “absolute nightmare” that they could not legislate for.

Matthew said: “The ambulance had a crash outside Falkirk which is where it is from.

“We called the British Boxing Board of Control and they said it was not possible for the show to go ahead.

“We had two doctors on site. With the rules and regulations within British boxing for the safety of the fighters we had to cancel it.

“We had to cancel the show because we couldn’t get another ambulance on site from the A&E or the Scottish Ambulance Service in Aberdeen.

“It was outwith our hands.”

Northern Sporting Club stablemates Billy Stuart and Andrew Smart were also set to box on the card. Undefeated Stuart was to face Michael Mooney, while Smart was set to go against Mohamed Mahmoud.

Aberdeen undefeated light-heavyweight Boris Crighton was also set to face Tayar Mehmed.

Matthew said: “I feel sorry for the fighters as they have trained for the last eight to 10 weeks for this.

“To be told an hour before the fight that it is not going ahead is devastating for the boxers and the fans.

“It was a freak thing that happened and I have never seen it in a show professionally myself.

“It is an absolute nightmare.”