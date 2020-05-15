Aberdeen boxing champion Lee McAllister plans huge party to honour NHS workers

A champion boxer from Aberdeen has announced plans to hold a huge party for NHS staff, key workers and the wider community when lockdown is lifted.

Lee McAllister hopes to have thousands of people in attendance at the event, which he is planning to host free of charge at his Assassin Health and Fitness Village at Balgownie once it is safe to do so.

And at the event, which he has named It’s a Knockout, the former Commonwealth title holder wants to honour the contribution of key workers during the coronavirus crisis – as well as giving the community something to look forward to.

Lee, who is also running a foodbank from his gym during lockdown, said: “The guys in the NHS work hard every day. They see people dying and they must be so strong-willed to have to deal with that.

“You have got to take your hats off to them, and they need to be rewarded.

“We are doing this because we have seen how many people are struggling and we want to give back. The whole purpose is to give back to the key workers and the whole community, because this has been hard for everyone.

“I wanted to show there is a light at the end of the tunnel. We will get through this, and when we do we are going to have a massive celebration.”

He added: “Guys and girls who have been furloughed or lost their jobs need an event to look forward to as well where they can come and enjoy themselves with their families for free and not worry about money.

“The last couple of months have taken a really big effort from everyone, whether that’s key workers, people who have been out volunteering or people who have been stuck in. It’s important for everyone that we give something back to the community.”

Lee, 37, has already begun the hunt for businesses to support the event – and has set up a crowdfunding campaign with the aim of raising £50,000 to go towards the cost of running it.

He said: “We can’t do it by ourselves. We are looking for partners and we want companies to come in and help us make it even bigger, because the more who do that the more we can offer people for free.

“The best thing in life is being able to give back and it would be really good if backers could come on board to help us do that.”

Lee, who has previously opened up about his own battle with depression, warned large numbers of people could face mental health challenges as a result of the crisis.

He said: “Lockdown is difficult for everyone but for people who are vulnerable it is even more difficult.

“A lot of people will be struggling right now – especially when you consider a lot of them may be struggling to feed their kids or themselves. That sort of thing puts a real strain on you.

“Lots of people will be finding things really tough at the moment.

“We are giving the opportunity to go out and enjoy a free day out with their family. It might be something they wouldn’t be able to do normally because money is tight.”

To donate to the crowdfunding campaign, visit bit.ly/2Wuykrq

