Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister launches Christmas presents appeal to help youngsters in need

An Aberdeen boxing champion has launched an SOS to ensure children of families struggling during the pandemic will receive Christmas gifts.

Lee McAllister, known as the Aberdeen Assassin, has called for donations to ensure kids in need can still enjoy a merry Christmas.

At the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis the 38-year-old set up a food bank at his Assassin Health and Fitness Village in Aberdeen to feed struggling families.

At the height of the lockdown, the former Commonwealth title holder and his team of helpers were providing food for more than 1,000 families per week.

Now he has issued a call for donations and fund-raising drives to save Christmas for families suffering hardship.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Lee said: “There are many people out there that are struggling during the pandemic.

“Many have lost their jobs.

“The country is on its knees and unfortunately the situation doesn’t look like getting better any time soon.

“We did the food bank during the major closure of the lockdown and fed 1,007 families for a week at a time.

“There was a massive response to that food bank through our Assassin Health and Fitness Village Facebook page.

“Not just a response from those needing food but also people turning up to help and donate.

“We helped so many people and now want to continue doing that for Christmas.

“We want to work with the community to make the lives of struggling families a little bit better during Christmas.”

© SYSTEM

Lee and a team of volunteers set up a food bank at Assassin Health and Fitness Village at Balgownie Playing Fields in the city’s Bridge of Don.

That delivered a valuable life-line to vulnerable families during the pandemic.

Now he wants to bring some Christmas cheer in troubled times.

He said: “Hopefully we can bring that little bit of normality for some children and families over Christmas.

“There is also the mental health side with parents worried their kids will not get presents.

“We will push as best we can to try to make those adults and kids have a better Christmas.

“We are looking for people to donate toys and gifts.

“If people want to do fundraisers to help or anything at all that would be great.

“It is not just the toy side of things if people want to donate wrapping paper, sellotape or name tags.

“Every little will help.”

© ABERDEEN JOURNALS LTD

A multiple weight champion in the ring Lee admits he was working 12-hour shifts to help feed families in the north-east.

Ultimately he had to call time on the food bank as helpers returned to their employment and the work-load became too much for him alone.

Now he has set up a new drive to help the vulnerable in the community.

He said: “A lot of volunteers we had went back to work and their normal lives once things died down for a while.

“The food bank became far too much for me to keep on by myself especially once my gym opened back up.

“I will be honest in saying it was very hard for me to do that both mentally and physically.

“Physically I was burnt out working on the food banks for 10 to 12 hours a day.

“Now we really want to give those in need a better Christmas.”

Anyone interested in donating gifts or fund-raising should contact assassinhafv@yahoo.com or 07594 144433 or the Assassin Health and Fitness Village Facebook page.