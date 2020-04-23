Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister delivers knock-out lifeline to vulnerable families

An Aberdeen boxing star has swapped his usual gloves for latex ones and a facemask as he dishes out food packages to hungry families.

Lee McAllister, known in the boxing world as the Aberdeen Assassin, has set up a foodbank at Assassin Health and Fitness Village, at Balgownie Playing Fields, Homefarm Road, in Bridge of Don.

And he has so far delivered more than 120 food packages to people in need across the whole of the north-east with kind donations from members of the public and businesses.

Lee said: “I’m working with people day-in,day-out who are struggling already before this coronavirus, so I’m in a position where I’m helping people all the time.

“Due to the coronavirus, people are getting paid off and their mental health is struggling.

“We’re here to try to help everyone keep their heads above water just now.

“We’ve so far helped 121 families.

“We’re collecting donations at the gym. If anyone can donate any food, they’re more than welcome to come along and drop something off, no matter how little or how much, everything is appreciated in these hard times to try and keep others afloat.”

The drive comes as Aberdeen and the north-east is on lockdown to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, with some people struggling financially or to get shopping.

Lee has had the help of a few volunteers in the effort, and his daughters Liyah, 11, and Lexiy, 9, have also been getting involved, sorting the donations into packages ready to be delivered.

Lee said: “It’s teaching them good life lessons about giving back and helping others.

“I’m delivering most of them but I do have a few people who are giving up their time volunteering to help as well.

“The main thing is we never know when we’re going to have a bad turn in life ourselves, so it’s a bit of good karma.

“If we look after others now, when we’re older it all comes round in a good way.

“It’s all about giving back and helping others from all walks of life, regardless of religion, the colour of their skin and their background.”

Lee said anyone who is struggling and needs help can get in touch via the gym’s Facebook page at facebook.com/AssassinHAFVillage/ or by calling 07594144433.

He said: “The best thing they can do is mail us or call us.

“Don’t feel embarrassed, that’s why we’re here. We’re here to help.

“Anyone who’s contacted us to let us know they’re struggling, we’re helping. Simple.

“There’s a lot of families struggling, single parents with two, three, four, five kids, old-age pensioners.

“Montrose, Banchory, Stonehaven, Laurencekirk, Drumoak, the list is endless of where we’re actually going.”

With thousands of items already having been donated, Lee thanked people for their generosity, but said more donations would always be welcomed.

He added: “The response with donations has been absolutely magnificent. It’s restored my faith in humanity.

“Regardless of how small or how big, every single donation helps and that’s what keeps everyone alive and puts the kids to their bed with a full stomach.”

