Aberdeen bowling club selects charities for funding boost

An Aberdeen bowling club has raised more than £4,000 for good causes in the north-east.

Every year, Newhills Bowling Club selects two local organisations to benefit from the club’s fundraising activities throughout the year.

This year, a total of £4,350 has been raised – with the money being donated to Grampian Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre and the local pipe band.

The money raised has been split equally between the two organisations and was presented by the bowling club’s president Brian Constable.

In a statement, the club said: “Each year Newhills Bowling Club President nominates two local charities to benefit from various fundraising initiatives carried out by our members.

“The two local charities nominated this year are Grampian Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre and Dyce and Bucksburn and District Pipe Band.”