Aberdeen boss volunteers to become recycling ambassador

An Aberdeen recycling firm manager has volunteered to become an ambassador for an initiative aimed at reducing waste.

Environmental compliance manager Rachael Reid, from Keenan Recycling, is one of 40 circular economy ambassadors working with the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s (AGCC) Circular North East initiative.

She said: “At Keenan our entire business is dedicated to reducing waste that ends up in landfill by recycling food or garden waste into biofuel.

“As a circular economy ambassador, I look forward to advocating for waste reduction not just through recycling, but also through reducing waste produced in the north-east.

“I’ve always cared about protecting our environment and tried to live a green lifestyle which is why I enjoy my role at Keenan, educating our customers on what the circular economy is, why it’s so important that we reduce landfill waste levels and how Keenan can help them do this.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Recycling and managing food waste is such an easy way to really make a positive impact to our world.

“I’m pleased to be given the opportunity to talk to other businesses, alongside like-minded professionals to encourage a green movement across the north-east.”

The initiative aims to help residents move away from a throw-away society to one which generates waste.

More information about the scheme can be found by visting agcc.co.uk/circular-northeast