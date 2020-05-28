Aberdeen-born singer Annie Lennox to perform gig from home

Aberdeen-born pop legend Annie Lennox is to perform a gig from home to benefit charity.

The singer will play the exclusive live set, including some of her biggest hits, as part of STV Children’s Appeal’s Emergency Coronavirus Campaign.

It will take place tonight at 6.30pm.

She said: “In Scotland, one in four children are living in poverty, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, those vulnerable children need support now more than ever.

“Over the last nine years, the STV Children’s Appeal has raised over £21 million to provide much-needed support for over 95,000 children and young adults. This year, the need is far greater.”

She has been spending lockdown in her Los Angeles home.

The Songs for Scotland livestream series was launched last month to raise money for young people and families that have been hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Natalie Wright, STV Children’s Appeal campaign manager, said: “We’ve been bowled over by the support we’ve received from Scotland’s top music stars in recent weeks, and now to have global icon Annie Lennox and everyone’s favourite Glasgow rockers The Fratellis also helping us raise vital funds is just fantastic.

“These exclusive gigs not only provide an opportunity to see your favourite artists like you’ve never seen them before, but they also play a hugely important role in helping the vulnerable children and young people in Scotland who have been left devastated by this global pandemic.”

The set can be viewed at facebook.com/AppealSTV

