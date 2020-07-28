Aberdeen-born policeman to meet Prime Minister over 36-year justice fight

A former police officer who cradled his dying colleague after she was shot is to meet the Prime Minister in a bid to bring her killers to justice.

Bucksburn native John Murray, 64, was on duty with PC Yvonne Fletcher outside the Libyan embassy in London when she was shot from the building on April 17, 1984.

Her death led to an 11-day siege of the embassy and the severing of diplomatic ties between the UK and Libya.

John’s vow to bring Yvonne’s killers to justice were the last words she heard before she passed away – but in the 36 years since, nobody has ever been convicted.

However, John has launched a civil damages claim against Saleh Ibrahim Mabrouk, a former aide to Colonel Muammar Gaddafi. It aims to force him to appear in court and reveal who fired the shot.

Mr Mabrouk is currently banned from entering the UK.

He was arrested over Yvonne’s killing in 2015 – but the case against him was dropped two years later.

John, who now lives in Chingford, is set to meet the Prime Minister on September 29 – and believes progress is finally being made after more than three decades.

He said: “I was holding Yvonne when we died and it could have been me. We switched places several times throughout the shift.

“I vowed to get justice for her but we have been left frustrated.

“The case is being taken a bit more seriously at last. Someone has got to do something about it now.

“It’s the first time in 36 years a Prime Minister has said Yvonne’s name. It is finally starting to feel like we are making some progress.

“We are keeping the pressure on and showing we are still here.”

Earlier this month, Mr Johnson said the UK Government would consider reopening the criminal investigation into Yvonne’s death.

It followed pressure from SNP MP Allan Dorans – who also served in the Metropolitan Police alongside John.

The Prime Minister said the case was a “very important subject” and described the murder as “sickening and cowardly”.

He added, when questioned in Parliament by Mr Dorans: “The best thing I can say to the honourable gentleman today is that I would welcome the opportunity to talk to him in person about the issue that he raises to see what we can do to take the matter forward.”

John has also launched a petition calling for a public inquiry into the murder, and hopes to gain the support of police officers across the country.

He has asked every police federation in the UK to give it their backing – and within two days of it being set up, more than 1,500 people had signed.