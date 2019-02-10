Aberdeen-born photographer puts RNLI in focus with new exhibition

An Aberdeen-born photographer aiming to create an archived gallery of every lifeboat station in the UK is hosting his biggest exhibition yet.

Jack Lowe’s Lifeboat Station Project is an attempt to photograph all the 238 lifeboat stations in Britain – using a 113-year-old camera.

As part of his ongoing mission to preserve images of the people behind the RNLI, the 42-year-old has chosen 53 photographs of his collection to go on display – three of which feature the crew in Aberdeen.

His work will be on display at Poole Museum in Dorset as part a collaborative exhibition with the RNLI called Calm Before the Storm: The Art of Photographing Lifeboats, above.

The exhibition also marks the digitisation of 850 glass-plate negatives of lifeboats by marine photographers the Beken family.

It also features significant moments in the life of individual lifeboats and their volunteer crews, from starting service to saving lives at sea.

The exhibition, which started last month, will run until April 22.