Aberdeen-born actress tells of life on BBC drama Years and Years

An Aberdeen-born actress has told of what it was like starring in the most talked about British TV drama of the year.

Jade Alleyne is one of the main cast member of Years And Years, the BBC One series from acclaimed writer Russell T Davies, which also starred Oscar winner Emma Thompson and Jessica Hynes.

The 18-year-old was born at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and attended Albyn School but later moved to stage school in South London.

Years And Years tells the story of a family from Manchester who deal with 15 years of unstable political, economical and technological advances, with Jade playing the role of the youngest daughter, Ruby Bisme-Lyon.

Jade, who is also a budding singer, said: “The show is so realistic it’s scary to watch.

“It covers what could be happening all over the world in the next few years in a way that isn’t too futuristic or far fetched – it’s just brutally honest.

“Ruby, my character, fits into the story as a prediction of what your average outgoing teenager could be doing through the years.

“Russell T Davies wrote Years And Years so beautifully, so the scripts genuinely pulled me in from the start.”

Jade said the prospect of acting opposite some acclaimed British actors, like Rory Kinnear, Russell Tovey and Anne Reid, was daunting but they made it easy.

She said: “The first thing I picked up was that all of the cast were genuinely so warm and made me feel instantly welcome.

“It makes a big difference and was exactly what I needed when exploring something new and being slightly out of my comfort zone.

“I tried to be like a sponge on set, just soaking up knowledge and experience from everyone.”

The former city pupil left Aberdeen during her primary school years to move to London where she gained a place at the acclaimed Sylvia Young Theatre School.

During Jade’s time on the UK’s Disney Channel, she starred in three seasons of The Lodge before moving to CBBC’s 4 O’Clock Club.

The young starlet even found time to record a song called If You Only Knew for The Lodge’s soundtrack, adding: “At the time it was great. The experience of recording it and filming the music video, as well as being on the show, was amazing.”

You can watch Jade on Years And Years on the BBC iPlayer.