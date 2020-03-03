Aberdeen Bongo’s Bingo event sells out in just FIVE minutes

A phenomenally popular rave-infused bingo night sold out within five minutes of going on sale at P&J Live.

Bongo’s Bingo was met with an “amazing” demand said bosses at the Aberdeen venue.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, said: “We are overwhelmed by the excitement received from north-east fans for the debut of Bongo’s Bingo in Aberdeen.

“It is amazing for tickets to be sold out within five minutes, and we look forward for the event coming to Aberdeen next month.”

Bongo’s Bingo will be at the venue’s Baker Hughes Exhibition Halls on April 25. Tickets went on sale on Monday evening.

Already a big hit across the UK, including sold-out nights in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, the event is renowned for its wild party atmosphere.

Dance offs, rave rounds and weird and wonderful prizes – think giant pink fluffy unicorns to mobility scooters – are just a few of the key ingredients of the event.

Bongo’s Bingo says it offers a night full of madness, mischief and shared euphoria, with dancing and cheering under one roof to hits from across the ages all night long.

A spokesman for Bongo’s Bingo said: “The award-winning night out combines the original and much-loved quaint past time with a mesmeric live show, packed full of plenty of bizarre and hilarious moments no-one experiences twice.”