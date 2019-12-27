Aberdeen boat race to mark 25 years

Aberdeen’s elite student rowers have silverware on their mind as the annual university boat race returns for its 25th anniversary outing on March 14.

The River Dee will play host to the competition, between Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University (RGU), which is sponsored by Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Last year was a clean sweep for Aberdeen University, who took the mixed, alumni and second crew titles.

RGU Boat Club president Lizzie Booth hopes to have better success in 2020. She said: “We’re coming back fighting, and I’ve been watching our rowers over the last few months to decide who will be in the crew.”

Aberdeen University counterpart Katie Sugden added: “I was in the winning crew last year, and we’ll be doing everything we can to bring the trophy home with us again.”